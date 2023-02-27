Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Feb. 27, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Sesame is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Sesame quickly gets along with other animals and children. For more information on Sesame, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Kano is a 15-week-old lab and german shepherd mix. He is energetic, kindhearted, and loving. Kano is high-spirited and enjoys playing with his toys. He is potty trained and understands basic commands. For more information on Kano, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tweed is an 11-year-old domestic shorthair. He is affectionate, calm, and independent. Tweed appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. For more information on Tweed, please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Penny is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Penny loves kids and enjoys watching birds in the window. For more information on Penny, please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.