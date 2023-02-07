Hines VA outreach in Channahon

Are you still wondering if you are eligible for VA health Care? Have you heard about the PACT Act but wonder how it affects you?

The Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Outreach Team with the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission will be available to answer those questions and many more regarding veterans’ benefits and services in Channahon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Channahon Village Hall 24555 Navajo Drive Channahon.

This event is free and open to all veterans; no registration is required.

You may be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care. Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to enroll. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting one.

“Were you aware that VA health care is not a health insurance but they are actually a health care provider? With VA health care, you can have regular checkups with your VA primary care provider or seek out specialty care from specialists like cardiologists, gynecologists, and mental health providers. You can access other Veterans health care services like home health and geriatric (elder) care, and you can get medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions.” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County VAC.

“A Veteran might be eligible for a variety of benefits from various federal, state or local organizations and agencies. Our goal with each outreach event is to educate Veterans about what benefits are available to them.” said Buck.

If you are unable to attend an outreach event you can contact the Grundy County VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to learn more about veterans benefits.