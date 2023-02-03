Van Yperen of Grundy Chamber completes third year at Institute for Organization Management

GRUNDY COUNTY – Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that Christina Van Yperen, President & CEO of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry has recently completed her third year at the Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of the Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

“Every year that I complete the program I leave with ideas and new skills to not only improve our Chamber, but our local business community as a whole,” Van Yperen said. “I am grateful to the Chamber’s Board of Directors for supporting my enrollment in this training program, and also to the Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board for awarding me a grant for this training.”

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber is a part of the Grundy County Chamber, which has a network of more than 500 members. For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.