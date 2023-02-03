Morris Hospital hosts support group for people with Oral, Head and Neck Cancer

MORRIS – Morris Hospital will hold its next support group session for people with oral, head, and neck cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital, 1600 W. U.S. Route 6 in Morris.

The support group is offered on the last Wednesday of each month free of charge. Anyone who has experienced a diagnosis of oral, head, and neck cancer and their family members are welcome to attend regardless of where cancer treatment was received.

The support group is led by an oncology nurse from the Morris Hospital Radiation Therapy Center and is held in collaboration with SPOHNC, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to meeting the emotional, physical, and humanistic needs of people with oral or head and neck cancer and their caregivers. People who attend support groups often share experiences and advice in hopes of helping others cope with their life-changing events. Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events or call the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital at 815-364-8915.