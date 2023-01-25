Morris Community High School names Illinois State Scholars

Pictured (row 1, left to right) are: Graciela Best, Sofia Best, Alexa Chaidez, Chayapol Corsello, Joy Dudley, Abigail Henson, Avah Hitchcock, (row 2) Myah Hitchcock, Carley Hood, Natalie Lawton, Jack Mills, Justin Newman, Ava Ostrem, Alexander Pascual, (row 3) Priya Patel, Kieran Stewart, Brandon Temme, Kaden Welch, Jonah Williams, and Gretchen Zarbock. (Provided by Morris Community High School)

Morris Community High School named the 2023-2024 Illinois State Scholars. Scholars are selected based on a combination of standardized test scores and class rank, placing them approximately in the top 10% of their class.

