Family of missing man is asking public for help

MORRIS – The father of a missing Morris man is asking the public to contact the Morris Police Department with any information that could help locate his son.

“We just want to know where he is so we can bring him home. Please, if you have any information at all please contact Assistant Chief Burke at the Morris PD,” said his father, Jim Jenkins in a press release from the Morris Police Department.

Samuel Jenkins, 42, was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans on Nov. 23 by his mother in Morris. He is 6 feet, 1 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is normally on foot and does not drive. No one has seen or spoken to him since that date, nor has he accessed his debit card, according to the press release.

Sam suffers from mental illness and has struggled with substance abuse. This along with other factors has led Sam to be homeless. Despite being homeless he has had continuous contact with his mother and father, according to police.

Police said all leads given to the Morris Police Department have been followed. Morris Police along with Kankakee Search and Rescue have searched multiple wooded areas in and around Morris as Sam was known to camp in the Morris area in a tent. Sam was also known to frequent the Ottawa area but has not been seen there since the middle of November.

Deputy Chief Paul Burke said Jenkins is not in any trouble and they are seeking to check on his welfare.

If you have any information on Sam’s whereabouts or have any information which could help assist in locating Sam please contact the Morris Police Department at (815) 942-2131 or call Grundy County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (815) 942-9667.