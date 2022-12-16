Minooka Community High School recognizes Student of the Term honorees

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School recognized this year’s first quarter Student of the Term honorees on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at MCHS - South Campus.

The Student of the Term Program, which recognizes one student (9 -12 grade) from each department (teachers nominate honorees), celebrates individual students for their efforts and/or accomplishments. Students are nominated on the basis of their individual accomplishments in the classroom for such things as but not limited to achieving a personal standard of excellence/character, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers, and making exceptional contributions to the class. Honorees, their parents, and their nominating teachers participate in a special recognition breakfast at MCHS - South Campus. MCHS celebrates Students of the Term four times each year.

Honorees included: junior Sophia Benedick (nominated by Mr. Frank Yudzentis), junior Kaylee Brushaber (nominated by Mrs. Maureen Holt), sophomore Adyn Edgar (nominated by Mrs. Annie Rolla), junior Jayla Johnson (nominated by Mrs. Maureen Holt), junior Jordana Junco (nominated by Mr. Chris Pendergast), sophomore Maya Ledesma (nominated by Mrs. Katie Cassidy), freshman Joseph Marfoe (nominated by Mrs. Barbie Langhoff), freshman Michael Martino (nominated by Mrs. Sarah Cerovac), sophomore Nyah McCallum (nominated by Mr. Matthew Slusher), junior Morgan Pekelder (nominated by Mrs. Maureen Holt), junior Kaylen Peterson (nominated by Mrs. Maureen Holt), senior Sana Polizzi (nominated by Mrs. Marissa Welch), sophomore Ashlyn Reade (nominated by Dr. JaRita Steward), senior Phoenix Sarter (nominated by Mr. Tim Harrison), freshmen Elijah Slavik (nominated by Mrs. Karolyn Landstrom), sophomore Scott Slater (nominated by Mrs. Jenny Wolfe and Mrs. Tracey Adams), senior Cayden Stevens (nominated by Mr. Kyle Adelmann), junior Aiden Vari (nominated by Ms. Bekie O’Sha and Mr. Tim Harrison), freshman Gianna Velarde (nominated by Mrs. Marissa Welch), and senior Maxwell Williams (nominated by Mrs. Susanne Madding).