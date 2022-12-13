An Evening with Santa comes to First Christian Church in Morris

An Evening with Santa is coming to First Christian Church in Morris from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec.17 for its biggest Christmas event of the year, including Santa’s Village of Crafters, Butch and Paulie’s Storyland, and Santa’s North Pole.

Santa’s Village of Crafters will consist of almost 30 local craftspeople who can help find those last-minute gifts for friends and family. Kids can visit the village to have their faces painted by Freaky Fun Faces or receive balloon animals from Catfish the Clown.

Butch and Paulie’s Storyland will have guest readers telling Christmas stories at 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m. This year’s special guests include sheriff Ken Briley, Pam Burton of the Morris Library, Dr. Larry Johnson, and a very special surprise guest.

Santa’s North Pole will feature magic lights, giant decorations, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa. Tony Deblois will be playing at the North Pole from 3 to 7 p.m. and the 2022 Illinois State Champion Morris POMs will perform at 5 p.m. All kids under 12 months of age can get to the front fast in Santa’s Express Line.

An Evening with Santa will be collecting donations to help the Congo family of Morris, who are recovering from a devastating fire at their home, which struck on Oct. 14. The family of five and their dog were able to escape safely, but they were forced to flee from the house with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

All donations received will be given to the Congo family during the Morris High School varsity basketball game on Jan. 3.

For more information on this event, visit santaclausiscomingtomorris.org or find Santa Claus is Coming to Morris on Facebook.