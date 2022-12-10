Minooka High School Band performs on Thanksgiving at Disney World

MINOOKA – More than 180 Minooka High School Students traveled to Disney World to perform in front of Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom in Bob Rogers Thanksgiving Parade of Bands.

“Playing in front of the Magic Kingdom was a highlight for me. I just think it is cool that four high school bands came together and were able to put together this concert for the visitors at Disney World,” Michelle Babyak, a Junior said.

This is the first time Minooka students have performed at Disney during Thanksgiving. The band performed at the Magic Kingdom Electric Light Parade in 2014, according to Minooka Band Directors Gina Wych and Kyle Adelmann.

Minooka High School students perform at Disney World for the Thanksgiving Parade of the Bands. (Provided by Gina Wych)

Wych said she applied to perform as a “great reward” for the students who stuck with the band through the pandemic.

“It’s something they are going to be able to tell their kids about, you know being able to perform in front of the castle Thanksgiving morning for the huge Magic Kingdom crowd and it was live webcast. It was a lot of fun for the community and I truly think this is something they will get to remember forever,” she said.

The students worked with Disney professionals in workshops including a dance clinic for color guard members, covering choreography, a music clinic, where members experienced the life of a studio musician, as well as a rehearsing schedule.

Wych said the band was given five pieces to perform, including the “Mickey Mouse March” on the castle stage, and the arrangements were specifically written to accompany the brass quintet.

“Performing up on the stage of the castle was breathtaking. Getting to see everyone down the main street was just really cool,” Kalby Monk, a senior said. " I really got to see how the professionals do it, how much dedication and work go into it because Disney makes it look so easy.”

Wych said her favorite aspect of the performance was that the directors weren’t involved, allowing the performance to be completely about the kids.

“We never get the opportunity to just watch our kids perform and not have any responsibility with it. So, standing there amongst the parents watching their own kids perform and being parents ourselves,” she said. “Just seeing our community represented so well it was a very cool unforgettable moment.”

The full performance can be viewed on YouTube.