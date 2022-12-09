RE/MAX Top Properties under new management

Morris residents Ashley and David Welter purchased RE/MAX Top Properties from previous owners Vicki Geiger and Tana Nordaker on November, 28.

Ashley Welter will be president and run the day-to-day operations of the office while pursuing her broker’s license. David Welter has been a broker with the office since October 2018. He has also been a State Representative for Illinois’ 75th District since July 2016 and will remain until his term ends in January 2023. He will remain an agent with the office moving forward.

Geiger will remain as the managing broker of the agency as she has since 2006 when she opened the first RE/MAX office in Grundy County. Nordaker will also continue on as an agent in the office.

All agents will remain on staff at the 101 E. Waverly Street location to provide service to area clients.