Morris Hospital adds 2 Family Nurse Practitioners in Morris

MORRIS – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has added two family nurse practitioners to offices in Morris.

Both new family nurse practitioners are excellent resources for routine check-ups, preventive medicine, immunizations and physicals, illness and injuries, nutrition and lifestyle counseling, and health risk assessments for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors.

Diana Olsen serves as a primary care provider for patients of all ages and is currently accepting new patients at the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 1300 W. Dresden Dr.

Having previously worked at the Morris Hospital Yorkville Campus, Olsen has more than 12 years of experience as a registered nurse, including four years of experience as a family nurse practitioner in family practice and urgent care environments. She also has a clinical interest in treating diabetes.

Olsen received her master’s degree in nursing and Family Nurse Practitioner certificate from Lewis University in Romeoville. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lewis University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northern Illinois University. Appointments with Olsen can be scheduled by calling 815-942-5200.

Julie Sieling serves as a primary care provider for patients ages 2 and up and is currently accepting new patients at the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 948 W. U.S. Route 6.

Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner in 2010, Sieling worked as a registered nurse in various roles in the hospital setting for 17 years. She received her master’s degree in nursing and Family Nurse Practitioner certificate from Rush University. She also has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University. Additionally, she is board certifi­ed by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and is also a certifi­ed Breast Patient Navigator.

Appointments with Sieling can be scheduled by calling 815-942-5474.