Successful winter coat drive with Grundy Bank brings warmth to local community

MORRIS – Grundy Bank kicked off its annual coat drive on Oct. 17. It was a successful turnout bringing in over 350 new and gently used coats and winter accessories to families in need in Grundy County and Wilmington. Coats were dispersed to We Care of Grundy County and Our Caring Closet in Wilmington.

“We are very excited about the success of the Grundy Bank coat drive. We have already been giving out lots of coats that we have received, and we still have plenty of coats to give throughout the cold months as folks need them. We really appreciate Grundy Bank for thinking of us for this drive and all of the generous folks who gave.” Said Eric Fisher, Executive Director of We Care of Grundy County.

Grundy Bank is thankful to all community members who donated and looks forward to continuing this annual event for years to come. With this winter season quickly approaching this coat drive was perfect timing.

“We look forward to hosting this annual coat drive every year and want to thank the community support for all their donations that came through the bank this month. We are beyond thankful to have such great support for this cause and couldn’t be more appreciative of the partnership we have with We Care of Grundy County and Our Caring Closet.” Said Christine Mendez, Grundy Bank’s Marketing and Sales Director.

Grundy Bank President and CEO Kevin Olson also noted that Grundy Bank is now showcasing Operation St. Nick’s auction items in the Morris main branch.

“We are pleased to once again announce that Operation St. Nick will be taking place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will have several of their auction items on display in the bank’s main lobby located at 201 Liberty St. in Morris. Auction items will be showcased through Saturday, Dec. 10,” Olson said.

Operation St. Nick has been an all-volunteer charity here in Grundy County and will be celebrating its 40th year.