St. Juvin Post visits Coal City Intermediate School

COAL CITY – On Nov. 9 members of St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW visited with the 4th and 5th-grade students and staff at the historic Coal City Intermediate School home of the Community Veterans Memorial. What used to be an annual event had to be skipped for several years due to health concerns and school closures.

Jr. Vice-Commander and Air Force vet Jim Richards answers questions from the students about the Community Veterans Memorial. (Bill Bomba)

Post members presented their “History of the U.S. Flags” display covering flags used from Colonial times to today. The display consists of 3 by 5-foot flags used at various times by colonists and during and after the American Revolution.

Students participated by holding the flags and Post members answered questions about the flags and the “Pledge of Allegiance”.

Post members also conducted a flag raffle presenting a U.S. Flag to the winners, one from each grade. Flag winners were: 4th-grade student Drake Heath and 5th-grader Caleb Hall.

from left, 4th-grade teacher Jenn Ness, Post Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips, Drake Heath, and Principal Tracy Carlson (Bill Bomba)

After the presentation of the display, students went outside and visited with Jr. Vice-Commander Jim Richards who explained the significance of the Community Veterans Memorial where over 1100 names of veterans from WWI, WWII, the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, and service in peacetime are honored.

5th-grade flag winner Caleb Hall with Commander Phillips and his teacher Amy Gaffigan (Bill Bomba)

Post members would like to thank the Coal City Community Unit District #1, Intermediate School Principal Tracy Carlson, and the entire school staff for the opportunity to present the flags and some of our important histories to the students.