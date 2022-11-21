Morris Hospital continues Grade ‘A’ streak for patient safety

MORRIS – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is among an elite group of 30 hospitals in Illinois to receive an ‘A’ on the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade that was released on Nov. 16, a national distinction that recognizes a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. It is Morris Hospital’s ninth consecutive “A” since fall 2018.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the U.S. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

The data used to calculate the fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade covers a time period ranging from July 2018-December 2021, depending on the quality measure. Of the 113 Illinois hospitals included in Leapfrog’s report, 27% received an A on the fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade, 22% received a B, 44% received a C, 6% received a D, and less than 1% received an F.

“Patient safety is about hospitals protecting their patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections,” said Tom Dohm, president and CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “This is a No. 1 priority at Morris Hospital, as evident by our numerous initiatives to reduce infection rates, checks we have in place to prevent mistakes and our strong lines of communication. We are so proud of our team for their commitment to safety, which clearly leads to better outcomes for our patients.”