Coal City United Methodist Church to hold Hallelujah Soup Supper

Coal City United Methodist Church will host a Hallelujah Soup Supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at its 6805 E. McArdle Road location.

The supper will feature homemade chicken noodle soup and stuffed green pepper soup. Each meal will include a choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage and dessert for $12 for those aged 13 years or older, $5 for children aged 3-12 years and free for children aged two years and under. Carry-out orders are available.

All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.