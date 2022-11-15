November 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Coal City United Methodist Church to hold Hallelujah Soup Supper

By Shaw Local News Network

Kristin and Shannon Wexell, 13, receive food from the disaster relief center at Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City, in this 2020 file photo. Photo by Lathan Goumas - lgoumas@shawmedia.com

Coal City United Methodist Church will host a Hallelujah Soup Supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at its 6805 E. McArdle Road location.

The supper will feature homemade chicken noodle soup and stuffed green pepper soup. Each meal will include a choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage and dessert for $12 for those aged 13 years or older, $5 for children aged 3-12 years and free for children aged two years and under. Carry-out orders are available.

All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois