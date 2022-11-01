Coal City Public Library District to hold Veterans Day event

The Coal City Public Library District will hold its 13th annual Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11 at a new location, the Diamond Banquet Hall, 55 Daly Street in Diamond.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. There will be a flag ceremony conducted by the St. Juvin VFW Post 1336, followed by speakers and special music. Food will be served following the event. Registration for this event is requested through the event calendar at ccpld.org, calling 815-634-4552 or in-person at the library.

This event is free and open to the public.