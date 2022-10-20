Seneca High School announces Students of the Month for September

Seneca High School teachers and staff have selected the following students as September 2022 Students of the Month:

September 2022 Student of the Month: Christopher Poyner

Poyner is the son of Jennifer and Chris Poyner of Mazon. He plans on going to JJC or a four-year university in the Midwest to study engineering, pre-law or political science. He is active in FFA, TSA, Irish Live, young philanthropy, NHS, math team, ACES, cross country, track, scholastic bowl, TRUST, student ambassadors and is the senior class vice president.

September 2022 Role Model of the Month: Kate Biros

Biros is the Daughter of Scott and Tiffany Biros of Mazon. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in elementary education to teach third or fourth grade. She is active in FFA, FCA, drama club, Spanish club, scholastic bowl, student council, TRUST and is on the Superintendent Student Advisory Council.

September 2022 Irish Pride Student of the Month: Clara Bruno

Bruno is the daughter of Matt and Tami Bruno of Marseilles. She plans to attend college or trade school. She is active in FCA, Spanish club, band, jazz band, basketball and track.

September 2022 Rookie of the Month: Lauren Thomas

Thomas is the daughter of Melissa and Shannon Thomas of Mazon. She would like to go to college to become a biological oceanographer. She is involved in Spanish club, art club, math team, CIA and scholastic bowl.