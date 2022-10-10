Family medicine physician joins Morris Hospital’s Ottawa Campus

Family medicine physician Jeffrey Tanzi, D.O., has joined the team of primary care providers at Morris Hospital’s Ottawa Campus at 1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 1.

Dr. Tanzi provides primary care for patients of all ages. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, he provides a range of care, including preventive care, routine checkups, health risk assessments, immunizations, screening tests and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He has a specific interest in preventive medicine, diabetes and travel health.

Born in Naperville, Tanzi completed a three-year family medicine residency at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. He received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Midwestern University – Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Tanzi or any other of the primary care providers at Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus, call 815-433-9200. For information, visit morrishospital.org/ottawa.