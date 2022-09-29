Auditions for A Christmas Carol & Miracle on 34th St. radio play October 9

Morris Theatre Guild will hold auditions for its upcoming program “WMTG Radio presents: A Christmas Carol & Miracle on 34th Street” from 2 to 6 p.m. October 9 at 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris

Roles are available for males and females from ages 12 and up. Become part of the Foley artists or audition for a speaking part. Auditions will include a variety of cold readings alone and with small groups. The show dates are December 2-4 and 11-13.

For more information contact the Morris Theatre Guild at info@morristheatreguild.org.