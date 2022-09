Mazon-Verona-Kinsman softball saw its season come to a close with a 4-1 loss to Hardin-Calhoun in the quarterfinal round of the IESA Class 1A State Championships.

The Mavericks finished the season with a cumulative 17-4 record, making the Elite Eight and shattering the school’s previous single-season win total of 13.

Hayden Pfeifer pitched a complete game and struck out nine in the loss, Kaylee Klinker had a pair of hits and scored once and Aurora Weber had two hits and one RBI.