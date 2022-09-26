Grundy County VAC, Hines to answer questions from vets October 3

The Hines Outreach Coordinator and the Grundy County VAC with the support of the Morris American Legion will be available to answer questions and provide information about a variety of veteran’s benefits and services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday October 3 at the Morris American Legion, 212 W Washington Street in Morris.

This event is free and open to all area veterans. No registration is required.

You may be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980 or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care. Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to enroll. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting one.

If you are not able to attend an outreach event the Grundy County VAC can be reached at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to schedule an office appointment to discuss these new benefits and all of the benefits and services available to veterans.

The VA Hines Healthcare System provides veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers and conducts important medical research.

Care from the VA through the Hines network is available from seven locations in northeastern Illinois. Facilities include the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines and six community-based outpatient clinics in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Bourbonnais, Peru and Oak Lawn. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Hines health care page at https://www.va.gov/hines-health-care/health-services/.