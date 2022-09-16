Seneca students awarded with College Board National Recognition honors

Seneca High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

The winners of Rural/Small Town Recognition are Calvin Maierhofer, Colin Collet, Christopher Poyner, Anna Bruno, Maggie McDonald, and Stephanie Bernhard.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.