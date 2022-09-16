American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley welcomes new board members

The American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley is proud to announce the addition of Suzy Brown of The Newberg Group and Brandon Campbell from Joliet Junior College to its board of directors.

“The American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley has a long-standing reputation for tapping leaders in the civic and professional community to complement our board of directors, said Brian McDaniel, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley. “We’re thrilled to welcome Suzy and Brandon to the board. Their expertise and insight will help us better deliver our mission,” said McDaniel.

Brown is the founder of the Newberg Group and brings over 20 years of development, management and accounting experience in the political, private and non-profit sectors, according to a press release from the Red Cross. She is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Brown also serves on the Morris Community High School Board, the Board of Directors for the Riverside HealthCare Foundation, the Grundy Economic Development Council and Elevate Illinois.

The American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley has announced the addition of Brandon Campbell of Joliet Junior College to its board of directors. (Provided by the American Red Cross of Illinois)

Campbell has over 15 years of law enforcement experience and is currently the chief of police and director of safety at Joliet Junior College. In addition to working at the Indiana University Police Department’s South Bend Division and other law enforcement agencies, he has also worked as part of the FBI Violent Crimes Unit, according to the press release. Campbell earned his Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Calumet College of Saint Joseph and his Master of Business Administration from Auburn University.