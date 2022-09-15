Patrolman Clarence Roseland Memorial Road dedicated in Morris

State Representative David Welter and State Senator Sue Rezin held a ceremony September 7 dedicating the stretch of Route 47 from Pine Bluff Road to Washington Street as Patrolman Clarence Roseland Memorial Road.

Roseland died in the line of duty February 3, 1935 at the scene of a robbery at Gable’s Grocery Store in downtown Morris.

Welter sponsored House Joint Resolution 46 designating the road and Rezin sponsored it in the Senate. The ceremony was attended by members of the Roseland family, local officials and law enforcement officers.

For more information, contact Welter’s office at 815-416-1475.