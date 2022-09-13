Morris Hospital announces support groups for stroke, cancer patients

Morris Hospital will host support groups for individuals with a history of stroke or any neurological event on September 21 and another for individuals with a history of oral, head and/or neck cancer on September 28.

The first support group will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 at the Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital at 100 Gore Road, Suite H. The support group facilitator is a speech pathologist. The focus of the group is to support, educate and bring together people facing similar issues. The session typically includes a guest speaker who provides education and is available to answer questions.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at morrishospital.org/events or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.

The second will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital at 1600 W. US Route 6. The support group will be led by a Morris Hospital speech pathologist and oncology nurse. People who attend the support group will share experiences and advice in hopes of helping others cope with their life-changing diagnoses. The support group meets on the last Wednesday of every month and is available free of charge regardless of where cancer treatment was received.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at morrishospital.org/events or call the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital at 815-364-8915.