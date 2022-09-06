Grundy County Corn Festival Art & Photo Show deadline is September 24

The Grundy County Corn Festival Art & Photo Show will be held at the EXibit at 315 Bedford Road from September 28 through October 2. The entry fee for the exhibit is a Corn Festival Button. Entries will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at EXibit.

The shows will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Entries must be picked up between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, October 2.

All entries must be original and created within the past two years. No more than four entries per person will be accepted. There are several divisions ranging from Adult Amateur to Grade School.

For all rules, divisions and registrations forms, visit the Grundy County Corn Festival office at 909 N. Liberty St. or cornfestival.org. For more information, call 815-942-2676.