Pets of the Week : Aug. 22, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Sesame is a 2-year-old female. She is loving and affectionate. Sesame would do best in a single family home with no other pets. For more information on Sesame, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tracer is a 3-year-old spotted torti. She is very outgoing and curious. She is shy at first but, will come around on her own time. Tracer is looking for her forever home. For more information on Tracer, contact contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Buddy is a 2-year-old male. He is very sweet, but shy around new people. Buddy is playful on his own time and is not a fan of other cats. To meet Buddy, visit visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

