Coal City will hold its citywide garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24, rain or shine.

Addresses with a list of items will be included in online maps at coalcity-il.gov and physical copies distributed by September 22 at the Village Hall, 515 S. Broadway.

The event is free with no fees or donations required.

For more information or to register for the garage sale, call 815-634-8608 or visit coalcity-il.gov.