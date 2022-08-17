Morris City Council recognizes student selected to perform in All-State production of ‘Cabaret’

MORRIS — Nicholas Russell was recognized by the Morris City Council during Monday night’s meeting for performing in the Illinois High School Theatre Festival’s All-State production of “Cabaret” in January.

“Nicholas is the first MCHS student to be cast in an All-State production, so we are very proud of him and everything he has accomplished,” Morris Mayor Chris Brown said.

The Illinois High School Theatre Festival is the equivalent of reaching a state conference. The Festival features student actors, directors, and technicians from across the state, while providing them with educational opportunities. The annual festival showcases productions of high school theatre along with workshops that include professionals in their theatrical fields.

Russell, who performed as Emcee, said the production was a wonderful experience and he would carry those memories with him.

“It was chaos up until the very end, as typical theatre goes, but it was absolutely just wonderful. It was a fantastic experience and I’ll hold those memories close to my heart for the rest of my life,” he said.

Russell graduated from Morris High School and plans to attend Pomona College in Claremont, California, to pursue a performing arts degree.

Russell has been working towards his goal since he discovered his passion for acting at the age of 10, when his mother, Nikki Russell, signed him up for theater camp. That was the beginning of everything for Russell.

He performed in a 2013 production of “Peter Pan” at Morris High School, as Michael Darling, where he continued to fall in love with performing and find his niche. Eventually gaining a minor role in the 2021 film “Candy Man,” as a video installation child.

Russell said he was thankful for the recognition from the Morris City Council and looked forward to the day his peers had the opportunity to enjoy the theatre.

“This really means a lot and obviously I would humbly like to thank the city of Morris. I’m just looking forward to future scenarios in which my very talented peers, who are in high school now or even future generations get to experience something as great as All-State or even better. It warms my heart that the city of Morris would recognize the arts in such a way,” he said.