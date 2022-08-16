38th Senate District to undergo $112.3 million worth of highway projects

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s six-year Highway Improvement Program, the 38th Senate District is set to undergo 22 state highway and nine local highway projects that will spend approximately $112.3 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Additionally, IDOT’s six-year plan will include another 120 state and local highway projects between fiscal years 2024 and 2028 that will see the state invest another $584 million throughout the 38th.

“I’m happy to see the necessary funding directed to these projects in order to secure our region’s infrastructure, promote future economic development and ensure safety for motorists,” said 38th District Senator Sue Rezin. “It is encouraging to see IDOT commit to long-term, cost-effective improvements that will advance travel for future generations.”

A full list of projects within the 38th Senate District can be viewed here.