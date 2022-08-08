Registration underway for Morris Hospital Corn Fest 5K Run

MORRIS – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will host its annual Corn Fest 5K on Saturday, October 1, from Morris Elementary School, 2001 Dupont Avenue, Morris, as part of the Grundy County Corn Festival. The race begins at 9 a.m. and is preceded by a Youth Fun Run for children 10 and under beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Early bird registration for the 5K run is currently underway through August 28 for $25 per person. From August 29-September 26, the registration fee increases to $28. Race day registration is $30.

The first 300 pre-registered 5K participants will receive a unisex shirt available in adult sizes only.

The course is a 3.1 mile USATF certified course that starts on Dupont Avenue in front of Morris Elementary School and winds through residential neighborhoods. Awards will be presented to the top three in each age group, along with overall awards presented to the top three males and females.

The Youth Fun Run is $10 per child whether registering in advance or on race day. Children ages 6-10 will run a half mile course around the grounds of the school starting at 8:15 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., children 5 and under will run a 100 yard course on the field behind Morris Elementary School. Children registered for the Youth Fun Run will receive a short sleeve cotton t-shirt.

Online registration is available through September 26 at raceroster.com/59660 or by going to morrishospital.org/events and clicking on the Special Events category. After September 26, participants may register in person on race day between 7:30-8:45 a.m. For more information, call the Morris Hospital Wellness office at 815-705-7358.