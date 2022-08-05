Morris teen charged as adult in woman’s murder

MORRIS – A 16-year-old boy from Morris was charged with six counts of first-degree murder after shooting a Shorewood woman twice in the back of the head, Assistant State’s Attorney Russel Baker said.

Cortez Rice is accused of shooting Beverly A. Lambert, 25, of Shorewood, on Thursday afternoon as she was picking up her 22-month-old child from day care.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Lambert was taken to Morris Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

Baker said Rice was looking for a ride to Walmart on Thursday afternoon. He knocked on a neighbor’s door, who threatened him with her bulldog so he would leave her doorstep.

Lambert arrived to pick up her child, left her car running to keep it cool, and as she was walking toward the day care provider’s door, she was shot twice in the back of the head with a 9 mm handgun, according to court testimony.

The sitter locked the children and herself inside the home until police arrived.

Multiple law enforcement agencies gather to assist the Morris Police Department during an active shooter incident Thursday. (Stan Knudson)

About 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Morris police were notified of a shooting in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, Morris public information officer Stan Knudson said.

The Morris Police Department, along with surrounding law enforcement agencies, were able to track the suspect with the use of license plate verification cameras, Knudson said.

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley had advised people to shelter in place Thursday afternoon near the 2400 block of Twilight Drive because of reports of an active shooter, but the advisory was lifted about 7 p.m.

Rice fled in Lambert’s vehicle, and with the help of Flock camera technology, police were able to apprehend him in Joliet, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland said.

“Deputies with the sheriff’s office did locate the suspect last night,” Will County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said. “He was driving the vehicle that he stole from the victim. When deputies attempted to stop him in a traffic stop, he fled on foot. A short foot pursuit began, and he was subsequently taken into custody.”

Rice is being tried as an adult and faces up to 40 years in prison. He is being held at the River Valley Detention Center in Joliet. His bond was set at $5 million.

Illinois Senate Deputy Leader Sue Rezin responded to the incident:

“First off, I want to convey my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young woman who lost her life during yesterday’s horrific crime. While Morris is known for being a safe community, violent crime has regrettably been on the rise throughout the state, and we have unfortunately seen that violence spill out into communities like Morris.

“Luckily, the people of our community are served by brave men and women who reacted quickly and professionally to yesterday’s incident. However, it is imperative that we do more to support law enforcement officers throughout the entire state as they continue to combat surging violence. We need to provide them all of the resources necessary, which includes real consequences in order to deter people from committing violent crimes.”