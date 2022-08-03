Summer beer festival in Morris this weekend

MORRIS – After Covid-19 cancelations, the Illinois Beer Festival is returning to Morris, rebranded and better than ever. Previously held at the Grundy County Fairgrounds from 2016 to 2019 and a hit among attendees the fest has been rebranded as the Morris Beer Festival.

“We couldn’t have our festival for the last few years due to Covid, but in that time Morris got a new mayor for the first time in twenty years, Mayor Chris Brown. Part of his plan was to get festivals back in Goold Park, which is great,” event organizer Aren Hansen said.

“He asked us to consider Morris and Goold Park, being that we were off for two years and a location change, we rebranded to the Morris Beer Festival to pay homage to the city for inviting us,” he said.

Beer lovers, and those curious, have their choice from more than 40 breweries at the Morris Beer Festival from 3 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in lower Goold Park, where festival attendees will be able to sample the best the area has to offer.

Festival will host a variety of beer such as, stouts, porters, IPA’s, and more. There will be a large variety of adult beverages aside from beer such as Kountry Vodka and Jack Daniels featuring their own summer cocktails. (Aren Hanson)

“We have a lot of great breweries in Illinois and I wanted people to experience them in one place. Great Festivals stand the test of time and this will be one of the last hoorays before school starts,” Hansen said.

In addition to local breweries, the festival will offer a chance to sample beers from Colorado, Michigan, and California among other locations.

Hansen said the last two years of the Illinois Beer Festival only hosted breweries from Illinois, but Covid had a huge impact on the industry, so they opened it to everyone.

Festival will host a variety of beer such as stouts, porters, IPA’s, and more. There will be a large variety of adult beverages aside from beer such as Kountry Vodka and Jack Daniels featuring their own summer cocktails.

There will be multiple food vendors, featuring everything from local barbecue to sweets. Scott and Jimmy K, Poke the Bear, and Wicked Vic will be performing throughout the day.

Tickets are $35 online and $40 at the door. There are non-alcoholic wrist bands available for $5, but attendees must be 21 or older to attend. Admission includes a Morris Beer Festival beer glass to sample all of the adult beverages the festival offers.

What: Morris Beer Fest

When: Saturday, August 6 from 3 – 7p.m.

Where: Goold Park 308 Northern Avenue in Morris

Cost: Wristbands are $35 online and $ 40 day of. Non-drinking bands are $5 Everyone must be 21 or older to attend. To purchase tickets visit https://morrisbeerfest.com/