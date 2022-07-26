Rep. Welter, Senator Rezin to co-host Kids’ Safety Expo August 6

State Representative David Allen Welter invites local families to attend a free Kids’ Safety Expo and Diaper Drive to benefit We Care of Grundy County from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 at Morris Elementary School, 2001 DuPont Ave. in Morris.

The Kids’ Safety Expo features 35 state and local agencies, nonprofit organizations and local businesses covering a wide range of educational, health and childcare, recreational and community services for families and children. Special attractions include the popular Touch-A-Truck exhibit featuring over a dozen trucks located in the parking lot and the Superior Air medical helicopter landing at 10 a.m. There will be Child IDs from the Illinois Masonic Family ID Program. Free kids’ haircuts will also be offered just in time for back-to-school.

Admission to the event is free with complimentary refreshments and a drawing for giveaways. Information will be available on topics such as conservation, internet safety, nutrition, the Illinois State Treasurer’s I-Cash program and more. Face painting will also be offered.

Demonstrations include the Grundy County Sheriff K-9 Unit at 9:30 a.m., Brookfield Zoo Ambassador Animals at 10 a.m., EVOLVE Kids at 10:30 a.m., Donna Mueller’s School of Dance at 11 a.m., Forte Arts Center at 11:30 a.m. and the Morris Police K-9 Unit demonstration at noon. A drawing for giveaways will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring a box of diapers and/or container of baby wipes for the diaper drive. All diapers and baby wipes collected will go to We Care of Grundy County.