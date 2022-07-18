Small Town Theatrics to open production of ‘Grease’ on July 29

COAL CITY –Small Town Theatrics will return to the stage with a production of the beloved classic, “Grease” on July 29.

Small Town Theatrics is a community theatre based out of Coal City, founded to give members of the community a place to express themselves and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the arts.

The production opens 7 p.m. Friday and continues with weekend performances through 2p.m. Sunday, July 31 at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, under the direction of Jack Micetich, with vocal direction by with vocal direction by Shanan D’Agostino and choreography by Kim Scerine.

(L to R): Kevin Soto (Kenickie), Maggie Komes (Rizzo) (Jack Micetich)

“Grease” tells the story of ten working-class teenagers trying to navigate several complex social issues; such as teen pregnancy, peer pressure, class conflict and politics. Set in 1959, a young and naive Sandy( Grace Preboy) has a summer romance with 1950′s alpha male Danny (Trevor Shingler). When the pair both arrive at Rydell High School, Danny( Shingler) is torn between his feelings for Sandy(Preboy) and his image with the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies.

Micetich understands that performing a classic comes with certain “expectations,” but hopes this performance will bring something innovative to the musical.

“I don’t want us to look like anyone else. I don’t want to be anyone else. I want us to be our own thing. We always try to take a show and make sure that it’s innovative and entertaining. To make sure it is nothing they have ever seen before,” Micetich said.

“When audiences come into see “Grease Lighting”, I don’t think it’s going to be like any production number they have seen before. The kids make fun of me sometimes because once I’m working on a show I won’t look at anything about that show online- I refuse. Because, I just want it to be what we put into it, rather than it be a mimic or copy of something else,” he said.

Grace Preboy (Sandy), Trevor Shingler (Danny) (Jack Micetich)

What: Grease

When: July 29-31, Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m.

Where: Coal City Performing Arts Center 655 W. Division Street in Coal City

Cost: $15 per ticket, purchase at https://www.smalltowntheatrics.org/