Donations accepted for March of Dimes garage sale

Donations are now being accepted for the annual March of Dimes garage sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from August 4 to 6 in Morris.

Items needed for the sale include clothing, toys, furniture, bikes, books, kitchen items, garden tools, sports equipment, jewelry, purses, outdoor equipment and bedding.

To learn more about the March of Dimes, visit marchofdimes.com. For more information about the garage sale, call Kathy and Randy at 815-942-9281.

All proceeds from the donated items will go to the March of Dimes.