Grundy Area Vocational Center student honored at national SkillsUSA event

Morris resident and Grundy Area Vocational Center student Robert Osborn was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Criminal Justice at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships on June 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skills competition in the world. The Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency.

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The national nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap. For more information, visit skillsusa.org.