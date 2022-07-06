5 Things to do in Grundy County: 3 French Hens Market, Cruise Night, Lavender & Yoga and more

5 Things To Do

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.

The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and more.

To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.

The 3 French Hens French Country Market held throughout the summer along the I & M Canal is one of several downtown Morris events that attract tourists to Grundy County. (Rebecca Trusheim)

2. Lavender and Yoga: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Road in Morris.

This event is $30 prepaid on eventbrite.com or $40 day of.

Enjoy a 45 minute basic yoga class among the sights and sounds of nature surrounded by the relaxing smell of lavender.

To learn more, visit nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com.

3. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in downtown Morris. Only cruise night participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.

The minimal registration fee for care owners to display their cars is $10, entry closes at 8 p.m.

The public is free to enjoy these classic cars at no cost.

The beneficiary is the Grundy County Heroes and Helpers. 50/50 raffle tickets are six for $5 or $1 each.

To learn more, visit morriscruisenight.com.

4. S’mores in the Garden: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty Street in Morris.

This event is free. Drop by the front desk to register or call 815-942-6880

Enjoy S’mores with friends.

To learn more, visit https://morrislibrary.com/

5. Clayton’s Tap Chicago Bull’s Angels: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 West Washington Street in Morris.

No cover charge.

Enjoy live music, drinks, and food.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events/#!/, where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.