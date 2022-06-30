We Care of Grundy County offers Back-to-School help for families

We Care of Grundy County, Operation St. Nick and Goodwill in Morris are working to offer back-to-school help for Grundy County residents in need. The organizations will help provide school supplies and clothing to make back-to-school season a little easier for struggling families.

We Care will be collecting school supplies from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 6 at the Walmart in Morris during its annual Stuff the Bus event. Shoppers can pick out supplies from a provided list and then donate them on the way out of the store.

Grundy County families seeking help for back-to-school season can pick up applications at We Care of Grundy County at 530 Bedford Road in Morris or online at www.wecareofgrundy.com. Applications must be completed and returned via email by July 25.