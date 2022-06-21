Local banker appointed to IBA Future Leaders Alliance Board

Assistant Vice President of Grundy Bank Ashley Speed was recently appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association 2022-23 Future Leaders Alliance Board by IBA president and CEO Randy Hultgren.

As a member of the board, Speed is charged with developing and overseeing the foundation of the Future Leaders Alliance program — a membership program dedicated to developing promising leaders in the Illinois banking industry.

The IBA is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the banking industry and the communities it serves, according to a press release from the IBA. Collectively, the IBA represents nearly 90 percent of the assets of the Illinois banking industry, which employs more than 100,000 people in nearly 5,000 offices across the state.