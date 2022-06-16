Rhythm and BBQ Festival heads to Morris on Saturday

MORRIS – Get ready for another jam-packed family festival filled with live music, competition and, of course, barbecue.
The Rhythm and BBQ Festival will be taking over Goold Park in Morris on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The inaugural festival will be the first event hosted by the Morris BBQ Association, “a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising support for local charities and improving the quality of life in our community through the enjoyment of barbecue and music,” according to its website.
The association aims to boost tourism, educate the public about barbecue, and give back to the community and it will feature music from Hurricane Gumbo, Johnny Burgin and Dave Elger.
“It’s going to be a great event for Morris to learn more about barbecue, boost tourism and we wanted to add a charitable aspect as well,” Public Information Officer Stan Knudson said.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Treatment Alternative Court of Grundy County (TAC), which provides access, treatment and accountability to participants who need assistance with mental illness or substance abuse.
“This program is in need of funding. There are a lot of great charities in Grundy and a lot of them are well-funded – this one is not and we wanted to focus on a program that really needed the funding,” Knudson said.
“If we have funding, we may be able to reach them before it’s too late,” he said.
The festival is a backyard barbecue competition and is a Kansas City Barbecue Society event. The KCBS sanctions and judges barbecue events all over the U.S. Judges are certified and trained on how to judge based on taste, appearance and texture.
Twenty-four teams from across the Midwest will compete for a total payout of $3,125 with trophies. Competitors are competing and not authorized to sell.
However, the event will host multiple barbecue vendors, such as Strum’s BBQ, as well as dessert trucks, hotdogs, hamburgers and gumbo.
For additional information on potential prizes and the days itinerary visit morrisbbqassociation.com.
What: Rhythm and BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Goold Park 308 Northern Avenue in Morris
Cost: Free, wrist bands Wristbands are $5 and are mandatory to purchase alcohol.