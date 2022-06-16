New Lenox resident wins aviation scholarship from Morris EAA chapter

Nathan Ellis of New Lenox has received a full scholarship opportunity for flight training from the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 95 of Morris and the Ray Aviation Scholarship program.

The Ray Aviation Scholarship program provides up to $10,000 in scholarships to young people seeking to learn to fly. The Ray Foundation has provided $1.55 million to fund the scholarship program, which seeks to improve the flight training success rate from the current industry standard of 20 percent to 80 percent for program participants.

Since its introduction in 2019, the program has allowed over 180 youths to complete their flight training and receive their pilot’s licenses.

Ellis will be training at JF Aviation based at Joliet Airport. The scholarship will support him through both written and practical segments of flight training, which are part of successful FAA certification.