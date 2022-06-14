The Village Christian Church raises $31,000 during charity banquet

The Village Christian Church, in partnership with Recliam3d, Inc., raised $31,000 at its Banquet to Invest in Our Community charity event at the Morris Country Club on Monday, June 6.

The goal of the event was to raise $30,000 to invest back into local communities to help struggling families in six different ways:

Feed neighbors with 15 Mobile Food Pantries.

Provide back-to-school clothes and shoes for local families in need.

Dance the Night Away Prom to honor 125 guests with special needs.

Provide free oil changes for 50 single moms/families in need.

Feed hungry kids through the Channahon/Minooka School Backpack Program. Nutritious food is discreetly placed into backpacks of kids from low-income families.

Help struggling families with utility and rent assistance.

The Village Christian Church is humbled and grateful for the generosity of those who participated, donated and volunteered for the event. To learn more about Reclaim3d, Inc. or The Village Christian Church, visit their websites at reclaimedcharity.org and thevillagechristianchurch.com.