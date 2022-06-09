Texas-Style BBQ restaurant opens in Morris

MORRIS – Residents of Morris have a new Texas-style barbecue option, located at 107 E. Benton St. next to Clayton’s Rail.

Strum’s BBQ, which smokes and prepares all of its barbecue and sides on-site, specializes in brisket, pulled pork, and smoked chicken, in addition to sides such as smoked sausage, slaw and pickle chips. It offers two homemade barbecue sauces, sweet bbq and a sweet jalapeno bbq sauce.

Smoke House Special (Courtesy of Craig Strum )

The daily menu is written on a chalkboard at the front of the restaurant. It will post on the restaurant’s facebook page, as well.

The menu is updated daily at Strum's BBQ in Morris. (Courtesy of Craig Strum)

“You’re always gonna get brisket pulled pork sandwiches, especially for lunch. It’s a basic lunch menu with three to six sides,” Owner Craig Strum said.

Strum said he never thought he would open a restaurant, he just wanted to cook for people. He started out of his pickup truck, catering events with only a tent and his smoker.

“I wouldn’t say I ever thought about opening a brick and mortar. It was always wanting to cook for people outside going to certain events and weddings and catering. As time has gone on, I saw the benefits of having a solid location,” Strum said.

Strum said he believes the best food is prepared with an open fire. Everything is cooked strictly with wood fire-specifically oak.

“I think oak is a happy medium on all food. So, it’s not too harsh on chicken and it’s not so mild that beef reacts well with it,” Strum said.

Smoked salmon tacos (courtesy of Craig Strum)

“It’s just overall good taste. It’s not trying to put a couple logs of hickory and one oak, because a lot of people do that – they mix and match,” Strum said. “For me, it’s all about burning clean, wood fire.”

Strum is specific about every aspect of his craft, from where he imports his product to how it is stored.

“I try to do as much a possible farm to table. I don’t have anything in the freezer, everything is fresh, I want people to have the best quality food that you can get,” Strum said.

Strum’s BBQ is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.