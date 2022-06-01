Morris Awarded $2 Million for Industrial Park Roadway

MORRIS - The City of Morris, Illinois will receive $2 million for the construction and improvements of the Industrial Park roadway located at Route 6 and Gun Club Road. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $50 million in grants for essential infrastructure projects throughout Illinois on Tuesday, May 31. This funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Capital Program.

“We are excited to be recipients as part of this grant program.” said Mayor Chris Brown. “The fact that we were awarded the maximum amount of dollars that were available says a lot about the opportunity that the State of Illinois sees in the business corridor along Route 6 at Brisbin Road” He went on to say, “Morris is well positioned for business and economic growth, and we are more than pleased to have these dollars available to us for the necessary infrastructure improvements that are necessary for this development.”