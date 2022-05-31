Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Julia Hagen, 53, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol at 531 Bedford Rd in Morris on Friday.
- Amber Berg, 33, was arrested by the Morris police on a warrant- in state at 200 E. Chapin St. in Morris on Friday.
- Daniel Reyes, 41, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of suspended, revoked driver’s license at 2403 Sycamore Dr. in Morris on Friday.
- Jennifer Robinson, 33, was arrested by the Morris police on a warrant -in state at 1415 Park Blvd. in Morris on Friday.
- Alma Sanchez, 29, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of retail theft-returning stolen merchandise at 333 E. Route 6 in Morris on Saturday.
- Attilah Shaw, 49 was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of suspended, revoked driver’s license at 802 Lakeshore Dr. in Morris on Sunday.
- Juan Herrera, 44, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge suspended, revoked driver’s license at 2499 N. Division St. in Morris on Sunday.
- Jonathon Jimenez, 26, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of aggravated assault at 21 Romines Dr. in Morris on Sunday.
- Christopher Haddad, 33, was arrested by the Morris police and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charge of domestic battery in Morris on Tuesday.
- The Morris police are investigating a theft that occurred in the 200 Block of East Route 6 on Saturday, a wallet was taken from the inside of a vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Morris police department.
- The Morris police are investigating a burglary of a tobacco business in the 100 Block of Commercial Street which occurred early Saturday morning. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Morris police department.
- A pick-up truck was damaged in the 400 Block of East Main Street on Sunday. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Morris police department.