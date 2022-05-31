Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Julia Hagen, 53, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol at 531 Bedford Rd in Morris on Friday.

Amber Berg, 33, was arrested by the Morris police on a warrant- in state at 200 E. Chapin St. in Morris on Friday.

Daniel Reyes, 41, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of suspended, revoked driver’s license at 2403 Sycamore Dr. in Morris on Friday.

Jennifer Robinson, 33, was arrested by the Morris police on a warrant -in state at 1415 Park Blvd. in Morris on Friday.

Alma Sanchez, 29, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of retail theft-returning stolen merchandise at 333 E. Route 6 in Morris on Saturday.

Attilah Shaw, 49 was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of suspended, revoked driver’s license at 802 Lakeshore Dr. in Morris on Sunday.

Juan Herrera, 44, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge suspended, revoked driver’s license at 2499 N. Division St. in Morris on Sunday.

Jonathon Jimenez, 26, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of aggravated assault at 21 Romines Dr. in Morris on Sunday.

Christopher Haddad, 33, was arrested by the Morris police and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charge of domestic battery in Morris on Tuesday.

The Morris police are investigating a theft that occurred in the 200 Block of East Route 6 on Saturday, a wallet was taken from the inside of a vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Morris police department.

The Morris police are investigating a burglary of a tobacco business in the 100 Block of Commercial Street which occurred early Saturday morning. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Morris police department.

A pick-up truck was damaged in the 400 Block of East Main Street on Sunday. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Morris police department.



