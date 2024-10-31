Morris Police arrest driver from September accident that killed pedestrian

The Morris Police Department announced Thursday that it has arrested Jamie Hage, 30, Morris, for failure to reduce speed and aggravated DUI after Hage’s vehicle struck Christann Lee, 38, Morris, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Hage was traveling east on Jackson Street when Lee stepped from between parked vehicles attempting to cross the street. Lee was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and died from her injuries on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The police investigation found Hage with a THC level above the legal limit at the time of the crash. In Illinois, it is illegal to have more than five nanograms of THC in the blood stream or 10 in urine or blood, according to the Illinois Secretary of State website.

Officers arrested Hage on Wednesday, and she is being held at the Grundy County Jail.