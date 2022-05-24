Grundy County provides COVID-19 update

Grundy County announced on May 24 that its COVID-19 Community Level has been heightened back to Medium by the Center for Disease Control.

COVID-19 cases have surged in Illinois over the past two weeks. Grundy County’s Medium rating recommends that residents wear a mask and take other precautions if they are high risk, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if experiencing any symptoms.

The Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines in accordance with current CDC guidelines, for persons 12 years and older by appointment at 815-941-3404. A walk-in clinic will soon by scheduled for mid-June.

Local pharmacies and neighboring counties have additional appointment opportunities for residents.