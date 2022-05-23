Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers names new chief executive officer

MORRIS – The Board of Directors at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has selected Thomas J. Dohm as the next president and chief executive officer effective July 1. He succeeds Mark Steadham, who is retiring June 30 after serving 12 years in the organization’s top leadership position.

Thomas J. Dohm (Courtesy of Morris Hospital )

Dohm currently serves as Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers’ vice president of professional services, where he provides leadership and oversight for numerous ancillary and patient service departments. As a member of the senior leadership team, he has been instrumental in the development of the vision, goals and initiatives that support the organization’s operational and long-term objectives and strategy.

Since joining Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers in December 2015, Dohm has optimized the supply chain management, introduced LEAN management and performance improvement, hardwired a daily safety huddle in collaboration with the chief nurse executive, and executed a $63 million master facility plan that resulted in a new emergency department, women’s imaging center, and cardio diagnostics and imaging departments.

Prior to coming to Morris Hospital, Dohm was vice president of support services at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago from 2014-2015. His more than 30 years of health care leadership experience also includes serving as Chief Operating Officer at Provident Hospital of Cook County from 2011-2014, as well as numerous leadership roles with Oak Forest Hospital over a span of two decades.

Board Chair at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers Brian Angwin said the board started the search last summer after Steadham announced his retirement, utilizing assistance from an executive search firm that specializes in health care. After an extensive review and selection process, the top three finalists each spent a full day at the hospital meeting with the search committee, board of directors, senior leadership team, and representatives from the medical staff.

“From the start, we identified that we wanted someone who was knowledgeable of healthcare industry trends, supportive of remaining an independent healthcare system, and committed to being engaged with the community,” Angwin said. “After conducting a thorough search and selection process over the last several months, it was clear that Tom Dohm is our candidate of choice. He has a strong knowledge of the organization and the community, a great understanding of the current challenges and opportunities, and he has continuously produced results throughout his tenure with Morris Hospital over the past six years.

“Equally important, Tom has demonstrated his commitment to the community, the physicians and the staff at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. The Board has every confidence that he can lead the organization in achieving the goals that have been established for the near and long term future of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.”

A native of the south suburbs of Chicago, Dohm holds a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Health Administration from Olivet Nazarene University, along with a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Governors State University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Dohm and his wife, Jill, live in Morris and have three adult children. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Grundy Economic Development Council, Deerpath Ambulatory Surgery Center, Lightways (formerly Joliet Hospice) and Stagecoach Crossing Association and is a member of the Morris YMCA Building Task Force.



