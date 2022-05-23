Memorial Day observance across Grundy County

The Grundy County Veterans Day Veterans Assistance Commission encourages residents to participate in the Memorial Day events across the county on May 30. The county will honor and remember its veterans with the following observances:

Minooka American Legion Post 1188 is sponsoring a Memorial Day parade and observance at 10 a.m. at the Minooka Bible Church, 412 N. Wabena Ave. in Minooka. A memorial service will follow at Veterans Park.

St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 will conduct Memorial Day observance for Coal City, Diamond and Carbon Hill at the Coal City Veterans Memorial at 11:30 a.m. at the Intermediate School, 305 E. Division St. in Coal City.

John Martin Steele VFW Post 6049 will host a parade and observance at 10:30 a.m. starting at Chapin Park in Morris and ends at the Grundy County Courthouse. Observance at the courthouse will begin at 11 a.m.

Mazon American Legion Post 352 will host a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. at Mazon Park.